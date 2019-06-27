Scarecrow cops are meant to slow people down. (Interior News)

Okanagan Residents say RCMP scarecrow officers are working

The idea first originated in Coquitlam

There’s a scarecrow constable in town, and he’s making sure residents aren’t speeding.

A cardboard cutout of a police officer holding a radar gun is travelling around different areas of Lake Country to make drivers jump in their seat and hit the brakes.

“Did anyone else see the cardboard cutout of a police officer holding a radar gun this morning at Highway 97 and Robinson Road,” wrote Carrie Lee in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 27. “[It] has since been removed but it was very bizarre.”

READ MORE: Lake Country staff looks to deny local business’ development

The cutout is nomadic, said Facebook users, citing they’ve seen the officer at multiple locations.

“They have had those for most of the school year, usually in a school zone and they move around to catch people off guard,” wrote Amanda Ulliac.

Most of the commenting-cohort agreed the cutout is working and have noticed surrounding drivers slowing down, assumably once they’ve noticed the scarecrow.

READ MORE: Lake Country is growing: but by how much?

“I’ve also seen it in school zones made me look twice,” said Priaz Denis while fellow Facebooker, Patti Hackman, wrote, “So good… the car in front of me slowed down to a snail’s pace, which is good!!”

One retrograde commenter called the practice “stupid” and wrote, “Just put the real cops there do your work! That’s your work, not a dummy we pay for real!”

Aaron Johnson even put forth a possible conspiracy theory: “They will let us get used to seeing it then put a real laser gun cop behind it.”

READ MORE: Crime increased in almost every statistical category in Lake Country, report states

The origins of cut-out police in Canada, as far as Cpl. Michael McLaughlin knows, took place in Coquitlam when his detachment spawned Const. Scarecrow in September 2018.

During the unveiling, McLaughlin said if the project saw success, other B.C. RCMP detachments would adopt the project.

This must have been the case, seeing as Lake Country has one as well as nearby Kelowna.

The only other disapproval from the commenters seemed to be one resident who supposedly tried to strike a conversation with the officer.

“Stopped to talk with him. Wasn’t very friendly so I moved on.”

READ MORE: B.C.-wide blitz over Victoria Day long weekend aims to catch speeding drivers

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ancient remains discovered at Kamloops construction site
Next story
Update: Relocation of Sicamous recycling depot on hold

Just Posted

Update: Relocation of Sicamous recycling depot on hold

Residents will still be able to recycle at the depot located at the Sicamous landfill

Fatal overdose of daughter in Vernon prompts mom to help others

Sandra Welton’s daughter, Mehgan Parrotta, died of an overdose on Thursday, May 30 in Vernon

Salmon Arm mayor explains why some tax bills jump by $200

While municipal taxes increase by $80, taxes for other agencies jump by $115

Convoy of Waterway Houseboats a sad sight for longtime neighbours

Closure of houseboat operation considered huge blow to community

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, risk of thunderstorm

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan

VIDEO: Cannabis edibles may drive up life insurance premiums

Edibles are set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, with sales expected 60 days later

Okanagan Residents say RCMP scarecrow officers are working

The idea first originated in Coquitlam

Two Okanagan locals named to Order of Canada

Brad Bennet and Howard Soon from Kelowna were added to the Order of Canada

Okanagan lacrosse teams can soon play Princeton

Drop-in lacrosse game program deemed a success, organizer pushes for local league

South Okanagan man sentenced for flashing teen in public park

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was sentenced at the Penticton provincial courthouse

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Ancient remains discovered at Kamloops construction site

The exact age of the remains is not yet known but date back to pre-European settlement in the area

Over 300 new homes have been approved to be built in West Kelowna

The multi-family rental units will be built in three different locations across the city

Variances approved for Summerland mushroom farm

Variances were required for buildings on Garnett Valley Road property

Most Read