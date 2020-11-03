Okanagan residents tell us who they’re rooting for in the U.S. election

A man waves a flag in support of President Donald Trump beside another man raising a flag in support of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a rally held by Trump, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Erie International Airport in Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)

It’s Election Day and many are calling the most important in American history.

The 2020 United States presidential election on Nov. 3 will have massive ramifications in the United States and Americans seem all in on the 2020 vote. More than 92 million ballots have already been cast early, two-thirds of the total turnout from four years ago.

But the outcome of the U.S. election will also have a direct impact on Canadians.

With just one day until we find out if the United States will have four more years of Donald Trump or elect Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, The Penticton Western News hit the streets to see who Penticton residents are rooting for in the U.S. election.

See what they had to say below:

