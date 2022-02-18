A Caucasian protester was filmed by students hurling explicits and racist comments during at protest at the Oliver high school Feb. 11. (Youtube)

A Caucasian protester was filmed by students hurling explicits and racist comments during at protest at the Oliver high school Feb. 11. (Youtube)

Okanagan school working with RCMP after students targeted with racist verbal abuse

Woman caught on camera verbally abusing students fined $2,300

Following last Friday’s highly-publicized incident of an anti-government convoy supporter hurling racist verbal abuse at students, an Oliver school is collaborating with RCMP in case of future protests.

Southern Okanagan Secondary School staff members debriefed with RCMP and district staff following the incident and are continuing to collaborate on the issue, School District 53 superintendent Bev Young said via email.

“School staff have, and continue to follow up with individuals most affected and their parents,” she said.

The woman caught on camera flinging racist insults towards Indo-Canadian students in the viral video, Silke Schulze, wrote an apology letter that was sent to other media in the region.

READ MORE: VIDEO: RCMP investigating racist abuse hurled at Oliver students during protest

In her letter, Schulze claimed she’d never meant any harm and she wasn’t a racist.

Oliver RCMP confirmed a ticket and fine for $2,300 had been issued for the incident under the Access to Services (COVID-19) Act, noting they’d not named the individual involved.

Schulze had been identified in other media early on by her distinctive tattoos, which could be seen in photos she’d been using in her run to make the cover of Inked Magazine.

