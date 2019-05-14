Okanagan servers volunteer as tribute at ‘Hunger Games’

Ten teams tested their tray balancing skills in an obstacle course to raise money for local charities

Hungry Game teams competing for local charities in part of the T.I.P foundation, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

A Kelowna fundraising organization has put a spin on ‘Hunger Games’ by pinning local restaurant staff teams against each other for a relay-style, tray-race competition

Ten teams participated in ‘The Industry Project’ (T.I.P.) for the 2nd Annual Hungry Games on Tuesday.

T.I.P. is a local fundraising organization working to connect the restaurant industry with various local charities across Kelowna.

“Over the course of our campaigns participating servers donate a portion of their daily sales to our chosen local charity. These accumulated donations add up to have a huge impact on our community, so far garnering over $30,000 to various charities throughout the Okanagan. This year our campaign will run in November so we’re excited to kick things off with our annual Hungry Games,” said T.I.P founder Madeleine Swordy

The games have helped charities including Okanagan Food Bank, JoAnna House and the Foundry.

“This year we are going to let the participating teams select a charity they would like their funds to go towards,” said Swordy.

The competition saw teams from Cactus Yacht Club, Cactus Banks, Central Sports Club, Train Station Pub, BNA, Moxies, Perch Cafe & Lounge, Bin4.

“I got involved because the charity and raising money for the community,” said Cactus Club server, Jesse Brennan.

“We have a big heart for charities here in Kelowna,” said Cactus Club team’s Jordy Worsfold.

The competition saw teams balancing a water bottle on a tray as they plunged through military like obstacles, including tires, bars, and crawling under ropes. If a teammate drops the water bottle, they began again. To raise money, teams bought flippers, weights and other objects to place on their opponents as a way to sabotage the other team.

The grand prize up for grabs is an Okanagan wine tour.

T.I.P hopes to have more teams participate next year and encourages people to visit their Facebook and Twitter pages for information on upcoming fundraising events and how to get involved, the organization said they are always looking for volunteers and the next charity to support.

