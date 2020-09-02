Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory

Inventory struggling to keep up with demand, real estate board says

Residential sales between Revelstoke and Peachland remained high in August, despite a reduced listing inventory, according to a report by the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB).

August saw residential sales decrease to 1,034 from last month’s 1,094 total units sold; however, numbers remain 43 per cent above August 2019.

New residential listings decreased to 1,237 from last month’s 1,494 and remain slightly below August 2019’s 1,246.

The overall number of active listings dropped to 3,658 in August from July’s inventory of 3,890 and came in 18 per cent lower compared to the same month last year.

“We are at a stage where inventory is struggling to catch-up to the demand, especially in the single-family category — the most desired type of property post quarantine,” said OMREB president Kim Heizmann. “August did seem to act in typical seasonal fashion, softening after a busy summer as we head into fall.”

The average number of days to sell a home in the region remained around 89 days, OMREB stated.

The Central Okanagan topped the charts for sales statistics — in pricing, number of sales and inventory — across the region for single-family homes, townhouses and condos.

Area-specific data can be viewed in the graph below:

READ MORE: Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory

Inventory struggling to keep up with demand, real estate board says

Juvenile eagle finds its wings at Salmon Arm wharf

Eagle spent almost two months at rehabilitation centre after leaving nest too early

Column: Entering a new chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Time has come for new docks at the Salmon Arm wharf

Salmon Arm Council awards a local company the $675,000 replacement contract

Morning Start: Ted Bundy worked at a suicide hotline

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

West Kelowna Walmart strike postponed

Nain Martinez says he and his colleagues will work with the company towards a solution

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan program, shuffles meeting

Fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program cancelled, Sept. 14 Lavington meeting moved to Coldstream

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Village Green Centre tenants alerted to a positive case among an employee at one of the outlets

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Passengers rescued from Okanagan Lake after boat takes on water

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out twice on Tuesday evening

Most Read