Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A sunny start with afternoon clouds

Your weather report for Saturday, August 17th, 2019.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

It’s a nice start to the weekend with sun throughout the morning, and some cloud cover during the afternoon heat.

In Kelowna: It’s a sunny start to the morning with clouds creeping in gradually throughout the day. Expect overcast skies in the afternoon. The high is 25 C and the humidity is at 81 per cent.

Tonight: The skies should clear up by around 10 p.m. A low of 13 C.

In Vernon: Increasing cloudiness late this morning. Your high is 25 C with 85 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clouds should start to dissipate by about 6 p.m., with clear skies in the evening. The low is 13 C.

In Penticton: Plenty of sunshine in the morning, with a mix of sun and cloud around noon and throughout the rest of the day. A high of 28 C with 81 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, becoming clear in the evening. Low 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: A sunny early morning with increasing cloudiness starting in the later morning hours. Mainly sunny throughout the day. A high of 24 C with 97 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clearing skies late this evening. Low 12 C.

Wildfire update: The Eagle Bluff wildfire is no longer considered active. BC Wildfire Services reports that the blaze is now classified as Being Held after continued good work by fire crews to contain it. The fire now poses no threat to surrounding communities.

Read More: Former Penticton firefighter, web developer create B.C. wildfire app

There are 33 active fires throughout the province – two started in the last two days. Most of those fires appear to have been caused by lightning.

Speaking of lightning, ever wonder what it looks like when a bolt strikes a volcano? Footage of such an event was recently captured on a remote Russian island.

