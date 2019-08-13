Your weather report for Tuesday, August 13th, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: air quality statement narrowed, mix of sun and cloud

Your weather report for Tuesday, August 13th, 2019

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s a mix of sun and cloud throughout the Okanagan today – and don’t be surprised if you see a few drops of rain.

Environment Canada’s special air quality warning has been narrowed down to the South Okanagan. Smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire (as with all wildfires) is unpredictable, and conditions can vary hour-by-hour.

It’s a bit of a mixed bag again weather-wise, but there’s a chance the day could turn out something like this if the rain holds out:

In Kelowna: Sun to start the early morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 30 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. Your high is 27 C with 87 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and 30 per cent chance of rain in the evening. A low of 13 C.

In Vernon: It’s a sunny and foggy start to the day. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. A mix of sun and cloud later on in the morning, and a 30 per cent chant of showers in the afternoon. A high of 27 C with 90 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of rain this evening. Low 13 C

In Penticton: Sunny in the early morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. A high of 28 C with 78 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Somewhat cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rainfall in the early evening. Things should clear up later in the evening. Low 13 C.

Air quality: The special air quality warning is still in effect for Penticton.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny in the early morning with a bit of cloud cover later on, and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high is 27 C with 96 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of evening showers. Low 13 C.

Wildfire Update: Smoke from the Eagle Bluff Blaze is still affecting air quality in the South Okanagan. The fire remains out of control but hasn’t grown significantly of late, and evacuation alerts in the area have been rescinded.

Related: Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There are currently 40 active fires burning in B.C. according to BC Wildfire Service, and three new ones in the last two days. The year to date has seen 647 wildfires in total. 281 of those fires are believed to be lightning-induced, while 236 are thought to have been started by people.

To keep a close eye on wildfire season, take a look at BC Wildfire’s interactive map.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire crews credited with saving Okanagan raptor rehab centre
Next story
Flights out of Hong Kong cancelled again amid protests

Just Posted

Suspicious item at Kelowna car dealership prompts evacuations

People in buildings on Enterprise Way, between Leckie Road and Hunter, told to leave area

Close vote from Salmon Arm council upholds 2021 termination of Canoe Beach lease lots

A tie vote defeats move by three council members to search for a ‘win-win’ solution

Salmon Arm man survives head-on crash that totals car, kills bear

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

One cyclist dead after being struck by a semi-truck in Kelowna

The man was 69-years-old

Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Column: Truss bridges and ranching in the Shuswap

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Snapshot: Inspired to play

Downtown public piano a draw for Salmon Arm’s musically talented

Salmon Arm casino makes donation to Shuswap Children’s Association

Cheque for $1,749 raised through Chances Casino’s Found Money program

Okanagan child amputee aims to inspire others

The 13-year-old spends her youth defying a disability

One dead in two-vehicle crash overnight in Central Okanagan

A 30-year-old male from Burnaby was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Okanagan hotel owner cares for his residents but not much else

Resident of the motel said she would be on the streets if it weren’t for Fleihan

Most Read