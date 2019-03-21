Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Another day of sunny skies

Sunny skies are finally on the forecast for parts of the Lower Mainland. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Another day of sun is forecasted for Thursday, and it could be the last day of clear skies until the end of the weekend.

I see you rain, and I don't like you. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/KCtV1UbIhV — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 21, 2019

In Penticton: Thursday will have highs of 16 C, and no forecasted no clouds, making the start of spring official. Clear night leading into the start of the weekend.

In Kelowna: Highs of 15 C throughout the day, no scheduled rain, with a cool evening of 0 C heading into Friday night.

In Vernon: Forecasted highs of 15 C, lows of 0 C. Clear skies continue through to Friday.

In Salmon Arm: A tad colder in Salmon Arm with highs of 12 C, and lows of -2 C in the evening.

Fun fact of the day: The first pop video was released in 1975. It was Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen.

Video of the day:

Interesting story of the day: Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

Tag us with beautiful pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.