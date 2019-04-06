Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

Environment Canada has forecasted high chances of April showers for Saturday and Sunday, before a sunny break starting Monday. We hope it’s true that April showers lead to May flowers.

Weekend weather for the Okanagan. It's clear and bright out at 7am. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/XZqL4kd2q1 — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 6, 2019

In Penticton: Warmer start to the day, with scheduled high of 10 C and 60 per cent chance of rain going into the evening. Showers continuing Sunday, low of 5 C tonight.

In Kelowna: Sixty per cent chance of rain throughout Saturday, highs of 12 C with rain scheduled through the night. Low of 3 C tonight with showers continuing Sunday morning.

In Vernon: High of 12 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain. Low of 3 C through the evening with continued high chances of showers.

In Salmon Arm: Clouds and rain scheduled throughout the day and night, with a 40 per cent chance of showers all day. High of 11 C, low of 4 C.

