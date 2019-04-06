Rain and sun forecasted for Thursday. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

Environment Canada has forecasted high chances of April showers for Saturday and Sunday, before a sunny break starting Monday. We hope it’s true that April showers lead to May flowers.

In Penticton: Warmer start to the day, with scheduled high of 10 C and 60 per cent chance of rain going into the evening. Showers continuing Sunday, low of 5 C tonight.

In Kelowna: Sixty per cent chance of rain throughout Saturday, highs of 12 C with rain scheduled through the night. Low of 3 C tonight with showers continuing Sunday morning.

In Vernon: High of 12 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain. Low of 3 C through the evening with continued high chances of showers.

In Salmon Arm: Clouds and rain scheduled throughout the day and night, with a 40 per cent chance of showers all day. High of 11 C, low of 4 C.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @thewoodenpaddle // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Fun fact of the day: The earliest known use of the term “spring cleaning” was in 1857.

Word of the day: Plasticity. The capability of being molded, receiving shape, or being made to assume a desired form

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Okanagan school district happy to make menstruation products more available

View this post on Instagram

📷: @trevtuck #exploreokanagan

A post shared by Explore Okanagan (@okanaganexplorers) on

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the weekend on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan school district happy to make menstruation products more available
Next story
‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Just Posted

City’s nightlife plays to strengths of a tight-knit community

Salmon Arm groups, businesses endeavour to keep things lively after dark

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

Non-compliant commercial activity targetted by land commission

Agricultural Land Commission aims to bring South Shuswap property into compliance

Rural Enderby gains emergency prep funds

Kingfisher and Mabel Lake evacuation route planned

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

VIDEO: Kelowna coffee company has a roaster from the 1960s

Cherry Hill Coffee is a family run operation on Hunter Road.

Okanagan school district happy to make menstruation products more available

The B.C. government issued a ministerial order for more products Friday

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Updated: Serious 3-vehicle crash in Kelowna prompts RCMP warning to stay away

The RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from Sexsmith Road and Curtis Road

Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services

Nearly $170,000 allocated to increase levels of municipal service

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

Most Read