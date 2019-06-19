Okanagan-Shuswap weather: chance of rain

Grab your umbrellas, Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers today across the Okanagan.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 18 C.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early tonight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 9 C.
Vernon: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 18 C.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early tonight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light tonight. Low 9 C.
Penticton: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 20 C.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early tonight. Low 9 C.
Salmon Arm: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 19 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 10 C.
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day in Kelowna and Vernon tomorrow, a chance of showers in Penticton and Salmon Arm. Sun is expected across the Okanagan Friday.
Remember to tag us in all your weather-related posts using the hashtag #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yoursalmonarm, #yourpenticton.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.