Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear skies and pushing 20 C

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny and warm Easter weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting a bright weekend to go along with Easter. While the following week stays consistent, temperatures could get close to 20 C on Sunday. Projections of rain on Monday aren’t cause for alarm as the sun is expected to stay well after next week.

In Penticton: The sun shines on Penticton; hopefully for good. Clear skies, highs of 16 C Saturday.

In Kelowna: Sunny and clear all weekend; good for outdoor Easter activities. High of 16 C Saturday. As we passed the halfway mark of the month earlier, consistent forecasts of sun are expected heading into the last week and a half of April.

In Vernon: A little more clouds expected through the weekend in Vernon, but none serious enough for bother until Monday. Easter weekend brings highs of 16 C Saturday, and pushing 20 C on Sunday.

In Salmon Arm: A two day weekend stretch of sun, warmth, and brisk evenings lead into two days of rain starting Monday. Highs of 16 C Saturday.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @sergei.turner // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Fact of the day: George Takei, Andy Serkis, and Adolf Hitler were born on 4/20.

Word of the day: Exodus: a going out; a departure or emigration, usually of a large number of people

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Peeling away: OK strip clubs disappearing

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gathering in Salmon Arm to offer support, resources after shooting
Next story
Parliament Hill 4-20 organizers predict record crowd after legalization

Just Posted

Gathering in Salmon Arm to offer support, resources after shooting

Agencies join to provide practical assistance from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at rec centre

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear skies and pushing 20 C

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny and warm Easter weekend

Have your say on proposed ban of single use plastic bags

Salmon Arm to hold public information session on bylaw this Tuesday, April 23

Column: Heading out of town to hunt for Easter eggs

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Peeling away: OK strip clubs disappearing

Hear from Penticton’s only strip club owner about their success in a dying industry

Parliament Hill 4-20 organizers predict record crowd after legalization

A celebration? Yes, but organizers say concerns remain about the government’s decisions on legalization rollout

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

B.C. mountain biker sent home from hospital twice, despite broken vertebrae

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

Local Kelowna project tabs restaurant workers for industry fundraiser

The 2nd Hungry Games invites fundraises for local charities

Shuswap women’s recreational soccer season to get rolling soon

League welcomes all ages, skill levels to register at www.swrsa.net, games go Thursdays

Most Read