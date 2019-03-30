Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

Environment Canada has forecasted a day of sun on Saturday in the Okanagan, but with possible chances of rain and clouds coming later in the evening and continuing through Sunday.

The sun and rain continues to go back and forth. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/QFzEqlb13N — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 30, 2019

In Penticton: Cold start to the day at -1 C, a mix of sun and cloud forecasted throughout the day with highs of 16 C. A 30 per cent chance of showers at night with lows coming back up to 5 C.

In Kelowna: Mainly sunny forecasts on Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of rain later in the night. A cold morning to start at -2 C, but expected highs of 16 C and a little warmer at night with 5 C.

In Vernon: More sun than clouds throughout the day with a high of 16 C. 30 per cent chance of showers.

* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *

In Salmon Arm: No projected chances of rain with clear skies, high of 16 C, and clouds going into the night with a low of 3 C.

Fun fact of the day: British Columbia is one of the top 3 producing regions of cranberries and blueberries in the world.

Word of the day: Nadir. The lowest point; point of greatest adversity or despair.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Lost dog spotted in Oyama area

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the weekend on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.