Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain, chance of a thunderstorm

Clouds and rain forecast for the region on Tuesday

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day Tuesday with showers in the morning and a 40 per cent chance of more precipitation in the afternoon, including a risk of a thunderstorm.

Kelowna: Mainly cloudy; a few showers this morning then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; clearing near midnight. Low 12 C.

Vernon: A few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 12 C.

Penticton: Mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 25 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm; clearing before morning. Low 13 C.

Salmon Arm: Cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 26 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 10 C.

Wednesday is predicted to be sunny with a high of 27 C with more showers later in the week.

Don’t forget to tag us on your social media posts with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous mural raised on in the Okanagan on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”
Next story
Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Just Posted

Column: Why the property tax increase and where does the money go?

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain, chance of a thunderstorm

Clouds and rain forecast for the region on Tuesday

In Photos: Summer fun in Sicamous for Canada Day

Road hockey, waterslides, live music and more make Sicamous’ Main Street a fun place to be on July 1.

In photos: Child’s play on Canada Day

Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival

Plenty of ways to celebrate Canada Day in the Shuswap

Family friendly fun abounds, from road hockey to live music, food and fireworks

VIDEO: Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds among high-profile celebrities at Parliament Hill party

Electric Landlady plugged in for reunion concert

By Jim Cooperman Contributor Get your dancing shoes ready, because the Shuswap… Continue reading

Column: When music gets classy – The Shuswap String Orchestra

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Indigenous mural raised on in the Okanagan on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area

Word on the street: What are your thoughts on the treble clef art installation proposed for downtown Salmon Arm?

The Observer asked: What are your thoughts on the proposed treble clef… Continue reading

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

From a son’s death to a community’s education: Free sunscreen dispensers to be placed around Kelowna

The pilot project will run through the month of August

Most Read