Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds this morning, rain expected this afternoon

The weather is expected to be cloudy this morning with a risk of showers this afternoon.
Here’s Wednesday’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Vernon: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 13 C. Showers are expected tonight with a low of 4 C.
Kelowna: Expect clouds today. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High of 13 C. Tonight is expected to see showers and a low of 4 C.
Salmon Arm: Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Tonight there is expected to be showers and a low of 5 C.
Penticton: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 16 C throughout the day. Tonight is expected to be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low is 5 C.
No highway alerts are in effect.
