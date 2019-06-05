Stock photo (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

You may not need your sunglasses today. Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day across the Okanagan.

Kelowna: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 20 C.

Tonight: Cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 10 C.

Vernon: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 20 C.

Tonight: Cloudy, 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 10 C.

Penticton: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 22 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Salmon Arm: Cloudy, 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 20 C.

Tonight: Cloudy, 70 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 10 C.

Most Read