(Photo: Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and a good chance of rain

Environment Canada is calling for some sun tomorrow, followed by rain or clouds for the rest of the week.

You might want to grab your umbrellas. There’s a good chance of rain today throughout the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Increasing cloudiness with 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon with a high of 22 C. Tonight is expected to be cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing after midnight. Low 8 C.

Vernon: Increasing cloudiness with 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. High 22 C. Tonight will be cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing after midnight. Low 8 C.

Penticton: Increasing cloudiness and 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms and a high of 21 C. Tonight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing near midnight. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Increasing cloudiness with showers beginning this afternoon, risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. High 21 C. Tonight, expect showers ending near midnight then clearing. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 9 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Environment Canada is calling for some sun Wednesday, followed by rain or clouds for the rest of the week across the Okanagan.

Video of the day: Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Make sure to tag us in your social media posts with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Related: Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

Previous story
Lights! Camera! Gather!—Movie folks heading to Okanagan
Next story
South Okanagan pilot-in-training on board with becoming Maxim cover girl

Just Posted

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Video: Security footage shows thieves stealing from auto recycler

More than 1,000 litres of gas stolen from Chase business in the early morning hours of May 15

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read