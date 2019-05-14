Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and a good chance of rain

Environment Canada is calling for some sun tomorrow, followed by rain or clouds for the rest of the week.

You might want to grab your umbrellas. There’s a good chance of rain today throughout the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Increasing cloudiness with 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon with a high of 22 C. Tonight is expected to be cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing after midnight. Low 8 C.

Vernon: Increasing cloudiness with 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. High 22 C. Tonight will be cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing after midnight. Low 8 C.

Penticton: Increasing cloudiness and 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms and a high of 21 C. Tonight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing near midnight. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Increasing cloudiness with showers beginning this afternoon, risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. High 21 C. Tonight, expect showers ending near midnight then clearing. Risk of thunderstorms this evening. Low 9 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Environment Canada is calling for some sun Wednesday, followed by rain or clouds for the rest of the week across the Okanagan.

Video of the day: Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Make sure to tag us in your social media posts with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season