Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

You probably won’t need your sunglasses today. Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy day throughout the Okanagan.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 20 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9 C.
Vernon: Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 20 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9 C.
Pentiction: Cloudy; becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 21 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9 C.
Salmon Arm: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 22 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 8 C.
Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow.
No highway alerts are in effect.
