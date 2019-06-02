Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Enjoy the heat while it lasts

The temperature will reach 30C in much of the region today before cooling off during the week.

Okanagan and Shuswap residents can expect sunny skies and hot temperatures for Sunday, June 2 before the mercury dips to more moderate levels during the week. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Bright sunny skies and daytime highs of around 30 C can be expected across the Okanagan-Shuswap region for Sunday, June 2 before the mercury tapers back to more moderate temperatures during the week.

A high temperature of 30 C is expected for Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton with a high of 29 C forecast for Salmon Arm. The region will enjoy a mainly sunny day before partial cloud cover rolls in overnight.

Daytime highs across the region will decline gradually before reaching their low point at just above 15 C on Thursday and Friday under scattered cloud cover.

A chance of overnight showers towards the end of the week may help to mitigate the moderate to high fire danger rating posted for most of the Kamloops Fire Centre.

