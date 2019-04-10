Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

The forecast ahead doesn’t seem quite so unpleasant, we hope. So, layer your clothes today. Moody weather has returned.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton there’s going to be a mix of sun and cloud. It will become cloudy this morning with 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature should be around 12 C.

In Kelowna expect a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature should be around 12 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be mainly cloudy and showers are expected to begin this afternoon. A thunderstorm may also kick in. The high temperature is 12 C.

In Vernon there will be increasing cloudiness and few showers beginning early this afternoon. The high temperature will be 11 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 2 C, so don’t get over excited and plant those spring flowers just yet.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Sometimes? Rain is returning on and off for the whole week.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida man gets house arrest for bringing gun to son’s school
Next story
Fire destroys house at mobile home park outside of Keremeos

Just Posted

Air your opinions on plastic grocery bag ban

City to hold public input session on proposed bylaw on Tuesday, April 23

Know of a pesky pothole? Report it to the city

Requests for repairs welcome as pavement patching season arrives in Salmon Arm

Shuswap firefighter celebrates retirement after 35 years

Daryl Arychuk leaving Ranchero Deep Creek firehall for regional district

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Expect rain, sun and maybe a little thunder in the day ahead

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Gas prices spiking across Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

You may still be able to get a bit of a break if you choose carefully

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Okanagan ice cream shops square off

Penticton is about to have some ice cream wars

Preparations underway for annual Salmon Arm Kids Fishing Derby

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Four rabbits dead as ‘extremely infectious’ virus returns to Vancouver Island

Four feral rabbits die near Parksville from rabbit hemorrhagic disease that swept area last year

West Kelowna RCMP discover inactive explosive unit

The item was an inactive shock tube detonator commonly used at construction sites

South Okanagan student continues to defy the odds

Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise student of the month

SilverStar recaps ski season

Watch some of the best clips from winter on the hill — and some of the bloopers.

OSO presents festival of fiery Russian music

Evening featured music of 20th century Russian composers Dimitri Shostakovich and Igor Stravinsky

Most Read