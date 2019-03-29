Photo: Giuseppe Luciani

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: fun in the sun

Environement Canada lots of sun on Friday and Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts two days of clear sunshine before the springtime clouds and rain returns to the Okanagan come the weekend.

In Penticton: High of 15 C, mainly sunny, but light clouds forecasted throughout the day. Lows of 1 C at night.

In Kelowna: High of 16 C, low at night of 2 C. Spring has sprung.

In Vernon: Dust advisory or not, forecasted highs of 16 C Friday and 14 C Saturday are good start to weekend.

* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *

In Salmon Arm: Continued highs of 16 C. Enjoy the sun the weekend, because next weekend forecasts clouds and rain.

Fun fact of the day: Canada consumes more macaroni and cheese than any other nation in the world.

Word of the day: Knackered. Exhausted; very tired. He is really knackered after work.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario to expand beer, wine to corner stores, finance minister says
Next story
Democrats intensify demand for Robert Mueller’s full report

Just Posted

Rider Express bus to increase Trans-Canada Highway trips to three days a week

Owner says changes to the route from Vancouver to Calgary will go into effect on April 1.

Find a job where you are also family at Black Press Media’s career fair

For at least one retirement home in the South Okanagan filling an in demand job comes easy

City snowplowing crews receive rare kudos for their work

Salmon Arm resident recognizes skill in street and sidewalk clearing

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: fun in the sun

Environement Canada lots of sun on Friday and Saturday

Two vehicles stolen in Chase, both located on same day

No arrests made in either case and suspects remain unknown

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Coldstream Poet nominated for prestigious book prize

Laisha Rosnau’s poetry collection, Our Familiar Hunger, as a finalist for the 2019 Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize.

More funding secured for South Okanagan cannabis start-up

The cannabis license applicant has secured three properties in the South Okanagan

‘Troubling’ financial report revealed for South Okanagan band

Coyote Cruises has deficit of $76,000 among some of the issues

Namaste: Rid Peachland’s beach of trash, get a free yoga class

Summit Yoga BC is hosting free yoga classes after beach cleanups in Peachland and West Kelowna

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Foodie Friday: The scoop on Okanagan Fall’s Tickleberry’s ice cream

We talk to Tickleberry owner Kelsey Hoy and ask the hard questions about the ice cream biz

Suspicious pallet fire doused

Vernon Fire Rescue Services extinguished the small fire within minutes of arriving on the scene

Most Read