Okanagan Shuswap weather: Glimpses of sun expected on another wintry day

The sun will be peeking out from behind the clouds for the next few days

photo: Landon Hemmes

Throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap, conditions are continuing along in a wintry way, though there’s good news around the corner. Start your countdown. There’s only one month left until the first day of spring.

Better yet, there’s only one week left until the coldest February on record is over.

Environment Canada is calling for snow flurries and sub zero temperatures across the board today.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast:

In Penticton there will be cloud and sun and some flurries. It is also expected to be a bit warmer with temperatures reaching a high of 1 C.

In Kelowna there will be periods of light snow ending near late morning then a mix of sun and cloud. A wind chill will bring temperatures to – 10 Ci n the morning.

In Salmon Arm the high will be -1 C and the wind chill will lower it to – 8 C.

In Vernon there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/hour. The high temperature will be -1 C.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to be -8 C and some areas will be getting another dusting of snow.

Friday to Monday: Expect a bit of everything this week with temperatures averaging about -1 C. The weekend offers your best shot at getting a little Vitamin D with sun in the forecast right until Monday.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide two kilometers north of Summerland, however hope is in sight.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expect the highway will be open to traffic by the end of next week if there are no further weather challenges or slide movement.

The Callan Road detour remains open.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

Fun fact: There wasn’t an app for that? In an effort to provide more accurate details about the forecast to people across the country, Environment Canada has released a new app. Titled Weather CAN, Environment Canada will provide information directly from the source.

Need something to daydream about? We have some great snapshots of life around the valley.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @davidvassiliev // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

View this post on Instagram

10/10 doggo 🥇

A post shared by BAXTER & DUKE (@baxter.and.duke) on

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked
Next story
‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

Just Posted

Shuswap rock climbing gym opening Spring Break

Salmon Arm’s Gym of Rock to accommodate all ages and abilities

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Glimpses of sun expected on another wintry day

The sun will be peeking out from behind the clouds for the next few days

Larch Hills junior racers top Teck BC Midget Championships

Multiple top-five finishes contribute to aggregate team trophy

Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs

Mayor assures options for city rec centre only preliminary

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

5 Events to check out this weekend local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

Jr. Golds take third in Valley Championships

Salmon Arm team moves to provincials after a near-undefeated regular season

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Proposed edible pot rules are wasteful, would leave products tasteless: critics

When Canada legalized weed last fall, it only allowed fresh or dried bud, oil, plants and seeds

Samsung folding phone is different – but also almost $2,000

But most analysts see a limited market for foldable-screen phones

Most Read