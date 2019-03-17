Sunny weather is coming to the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer) Sunny weather is coming to the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Here comes the sun

Double digit temperatures will persist through the week

The ice on nearby lakes and the snow that has accumulated on Okanangan and Shuswap front lawns is slowly melting already, but the temperature is expected to rise even higher thanks to clear sunny skies over the next week.

Environment Canada reports Salmon Arm residents will experience morning fog today and tomorrow before it dissipates, revealing clear, sunny day. Temperatures are expected to rise to 12 C today and 13 C on Monday. The high temperatures are expected to persist for the rest of the week with daytime highs reaching 16 C.

The clear skies and warming temperatures are expected over the length of the Okanagan Valley with today’s highs expected to reach 11 C in Kelowna and Vernon and 12 C in Penticton.

The sun is expected to persist region wide until Friday, when temperatures will remain warm but cloud cover will roll in, bringing with it a chance of showers.

