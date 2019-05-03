Ron and Wyker Ulansky, four, enjoy a sunny afternoon eating ice cream at Waterfront Park. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s heating up

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and sun Friday

Environment Canada is forecasting a bright start to the weekend. Friday is expected to have clear skies and sun, with temperatures reaching up to 22 C in parts of the valley. The weekend has some clouds forecasted, but it looks like the Okanagan is starting to heat up with temperatures coming in around 22 C throughout next week.

In Penticton: Sunglasses and hats may be needed. Highs of 22 C with a slight chance of light clouds through the day.

In Kelowna: Low temperature to start the morning at 6 C, but with mainly sun forecasted through the day, the expected high will reach 19 C.

In Vernon: Highs of 19 C. Mix of sun in cloud through the weekend, with temperatures getting up to 22 C late next week.

In Salmon Arm: Larger mix of sun and clouds further north. Highs of 18 C Friday, and similar forecasts throughout the weekend.

