Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

It’s expected to be mainly sunny today across the Okanagan.
Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Clouds clearing early this morning. High 28 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.
Vernon: Mainly sunny. High 27 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.
Penticton: Clouds clearing early this morning. High 28 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 16 C.
Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny. High 27 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.
Environment Canada is calling for more sun heading into the weekend.
