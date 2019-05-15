Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mainly sunny today, chance of showers tonight

According to Environment Canada, today is the last day of sun expected for this week

You can put those rain boots away — at least for today.

Here’s today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Mainly sunny with a high of 22 C. Tonight is expected to have an increasing cloudiness with a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low 10 C.

Vernon: Mainly sunny. High 22 C. Increasing cloudiness is expected tonight with 70 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 10 C.

Penticton: Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 22 C. Tonight is expected to be cloudy with a low of 13 C. Showers beginning late this evening.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with a high of 22 C. Increasing cloudiness expected tonight, with 70 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 10 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a 70 per cent chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan. Rain and cloudiness is also expected everywhere going into and throughout this weekend.

