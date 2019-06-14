Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

It’s mainly sunny today across the Okanagan.
Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 29 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy; becoming clear this evening. Low 13 C.
Vernon: Mainly sunny. High 28 C.
Tonight: Clear. Low 13 C.
Penticton: Mainly sunny. High 30 C.
Tonight: Clear. Low 13 C.
Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.
Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.
Get your beachwear ready, Environment Canada is calling for a sunny Saturday tomorrow.
