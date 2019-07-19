(Pixabay image)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

It’s a mixed bag for weather across the Okanagan today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Vernon: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 25 C.

Tonight: Clear. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan.

Video of the day: When walls talk

Remember to tag us in all your social media posts with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekday weather update

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders
Next story
435 insurance claims from Okanagan tree fruit growers so far this season

Just Posted

High-flying ‘Canadian Sasquatch’ spotted in Salmon Arm

Bruce Jones enjoys showing champion belt while volunteering at community events

Province attempting to ease concerns over Caribou management

CSRD receives letter promising more consultation while chambers of commerce meet with minister

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

Memorial skateboard competition request rolling to Salmon Arm council

September event to be in honour of Josh Hunter who passed away in 2018

Development services fee increases proposed for Salmon Arm

Public hearing scheduled for Monday, July 22 in council chambers

When walls talk

Vernon murals see generation II through new augmented reality app

435 insurance claims from Okanagan tree fruit growers so far this season

The Ministry of Agriculture is assessing the rain damage in the Okanagan

Community of Oliver active in policing work

Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch more active than elsewhere in the South Okanagan Similkameen

Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Travel company ranks 15 world leaders’ foreign flight CO2 emissions

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Arrest made in vandalism of the former home of man charged with South Okanagan murders

RCMP confirmed one person has been arrested in relation to the alleged vandalism

Respected wildlife artist in the Okanagan dies

According to a post by his family, Terry Isaac died on July 16

Most Read