Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. (Stock photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Rain is expected tomorrow

Environment Canada is calling for some sun everywhere throughout the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low 10 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 25 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 11 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow.

Video of the Day: Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Be sure to tag us in all your social media posts with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Related: Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Okanagan woman hopes to bring attention to high number of medical errors in Canada
Next story
Big White firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

Just Posted

Police, victim services aim to help seniors see through scams

Salmon Arm seniors groups host public meeting on avoiding online and telephone scams and fraud

In photos: Frisky grebes return to Salmon Arm Bay

Claude Rioux captures and sounds of Western grebe courting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Rain is expected tomorrow

First Nations group takes up biosolids protest

Online call to action asks Secwepemc to stand against and stop the dumping of biosolid

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop, paired with clouds and rain

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

COLUMN: The view is worth the climb

Reflections on Summerland’s Giants Head Grind and marital commitment

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

Column: NDP’s labour overhaul unfairly benefits unions

Notes from the Legislature by Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Former Kelowna Rocket makes history with Great Britian at hockey championships

Jackson Whistle was part of the team’s first win at this level since 1962

Most Read