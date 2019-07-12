Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Some sun, some clouds expected throughout the Okanagan today.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.
Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.
Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.
Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny. High 28 C.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.
Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the valley.
