Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. (Stock photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow

Some sun, some clouds expected throughout the Okanagan today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny. High 28 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the valley.

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

