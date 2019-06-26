Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers

According to Environment Canada, showers are expected across the Okanagan tomorrow

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers across the Okanagan today. (Edmund Garman/Flickr Photo)

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 23 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy; 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 23 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers; risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 25 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning after midnight, risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Amount 10 mm. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12 C.

Showers are expected across the Okanagan tomorrow.

