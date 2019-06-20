Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow

Keep your umbrellas handy.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy, 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 17 C. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 10 C.

Vernon: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 17 C.

Tonight: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 10 C.

Penticton: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 20 C. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low 12 C.

Salmon Arm: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning early this afternoon. High 16 C. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow.

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: chance of rain

