Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rain in cities, snow on highways

Kelowna - Special snowfall warnings are in effect across the Interior

It’s a gloomy Saturday in the Okanagan, with rain and snow falling along high mountain passes.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Kelowna expect the rain to persist throughout the day with temperatures reaching a high of 11 C and a southern wind beginning late this morning at 20 km/hr.

In Penticton the skies will be cloudy with showers beginning this morning and a southern wind will begin this morning as well.

In Vernon the gloomy day will continue with rain with a high of 11 C. Expect a windy day that will tamper off late tonight.

In Salmon Arm periods of rain are also expected with a high of 12 C. Tonight will have a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Tonight: Expect a low of -4 C across the valley.

This week: Will have a mix of sun and clouds, but the rain will go away.

Special weather warnings:

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops, on the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and along the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

DriveBC is reminding commuters that winter tires remain mandatory along some highways until April 30.

