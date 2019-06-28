Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, mix of sun and cloud

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers Saturday; sun expected Sunday

Keep those umbrellas handy today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. High 19 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Low 10 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud; 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. High 19 C.

Tonight Partly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Low 10 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms near noon. High 20 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening, clearing near midnight. Low 10 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 20 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Low 11 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers tomorrow, followed by a sunny Sunday.

