Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across the Okanagan Valley today.
Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning near noon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 22 C.
Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 13 C.
Vernon: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning near noon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 22 C.
Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 13 C.
Penticton: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23 C.
Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 16 C.
Salmon Arm: Showers becoming mixed with a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Risk of hail late this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. High 20 C.
Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Risk of hail this evening. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 14 C.
Due to severe thunderstorm watch alert, a highway alert has also been issued for Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. Drive safely.
Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers again tomorrow across the Okanagan.
