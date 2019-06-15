Sunny skies with a few clouds expected throughout Saturday. (File photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and heat continue Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C throughout the Okanagan Saturday

The sunny and hot weather continues as the weekend gets started in the Okanagan.

Highs of 30 C are expected in most parts of the Okanagan on Saturday with a few clouds forecasted. Rain and more clouds are expected on Sunday.

In Penticton: Sunny skies with a few clouds stretched out is expected Saturday. High of 30 C.

In Kelowna: High of 30 C throughout Saturday. A few clouds before clear skies in the evening.

In Vernon: Continued sun and heat Saturday with a high of 30 C. A few clouds expected throughout the day before the evening brings clear skies.

In Salmon Arm: High of 29 C. Mainly sunny with a few clouds throughout the start of the weekend.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @sawatzky.pam // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Fact of the day: In 1991, movie star Keanu Reeves began playing bass guitar for the grunge band Dogstar. They once opened for Bon Jovi in 1995.

Video of the day:

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Small fire in Silver Creek storage shed quickly extinguished

Just Posted

Salmon Arm basketball star to be inducted into national hall of fame

One of Sargent’s many achievements is holding the Olympic record for most assists for 20 years

$30,000 donation for outdoor classroom in Salmon Arm to honour beloved teacher

Funds from Armstrong Regional Co-op to go to the Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

PHOTOS: Enderby grads paint the town — and themselves

Students spray painted the street outside A.L. Fortune on June 14 to celebrate graduation

An eight-year-old who just can’t get enough current events

History, politics, science fascinate young Salmon Arm boy

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

New trainer coming to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Brodie St. Jacques has worked as a trainer and equipment manager for hockey teams across Canada

Emerging artists given chance at Roots Blues Festival

Chosen participants can perform two 40-minute sets on the Wednesday or Thursday night, and more.

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Update: Video of the bush fire at Forbidden Fruit Winery in Similkameen Valley

The fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 14, cause is unknown at this time

Most Read