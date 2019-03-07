Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Start digging, it’s going to be a snowy drive to work

It’s going to be a wintry day in the Okanagan, which may be good news for mountain-folk and less exciting for commuters.
Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:
In Penticton the snow will end some time this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries will roll in.
In Kelowna there will be a few flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. The high temperature will be 4 C.
In Salmon Arm periods of snow will end near noon then the weather is expected to be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries.The high temperature will be 2 C.
In Vernon there will be a few flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. The high temperature is still 4 C.
Vernon is also still has its dust warning.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a Dust Advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.
Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.
More information on current air quality can be found online.
Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to average around -5 C.
Will the sun come out tomorrow? A little. And there will be a little cloud. And a little snow.
On the roads:. There are no snowfall warnings in effect for mountain highways.
Fun fact:
A Lake Country man’s dream of documenting wildlife and making a difference in the world has come true and he won a Wildlife Oscar for his efforts.
Filmmaker Mike McKinlay spent the last three and a half years creating Toad People, with co-creator Isabelle Groc, which is a documentary based on the conservation efforts that Chilliwack residents and grassroots conservationists have been making in order to preserve western toad populations.
