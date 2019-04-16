Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cloud throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

The week is starting with some seriously moody weather, so dress accordingly.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton conditions will be mainly sunny and there will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and a high temperature of 13 C.

In Kelowna it will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be 15 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon then there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be 15 C.

In Vernon there will be a mix of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high temperature of 12 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 2 C, so don’t plant those spring flowers just yet.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? There will be sun, showers and clouds throughout the week.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

