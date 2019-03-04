SUNNY DAYS … With the sun returning for the time being, life is returning in all parts of the Central Okanagan. This beautiful bird was seen soaring above the Mission sports fields on a Sunday afternoon this time last year. If you get any great photos you’d like to share send them to newsroom@lakecountrynews.net and maybe you will be our next front page dynamo. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cold throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting Vitamin D and chills

Environment Canada is calling for lots of sun and sub zero temperatures across the Okanagan Shuswap, so bundle up and get outside.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be sunny. The high temperature is -1C although a wind chill will make it feel more like – 20 C in the morning.

In Kelowna it’s going to be sunny. The high temperature is -2C although a wind chill will make it feel more like – 18 C in the morning.

In Salmon Arm it will be mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be -3 C.

In Vernon it will be sunny with a high of – 2 C. The wind chill will being it to – 17 C in the morning and – 4 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to average around -7 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Yes… a little. There’s cloud in the forecast tomorrow and depending on where you are in the valley, a prediction of some flurries.

On the roads:. There are no snowfall warnings in effect.

Crews are still working to clear the rock slide on Highway 97, but the road at the site remains closed and a detour is still in place.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

Fun fact:

Did you know British Columbia has three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, six National Parks and over 400 provincial parks, recreation and conservation areas.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sicamous wants more consultation on backcountry closures
Next story
Kelowna’s history in snap shots

Just Posted

Sicamous wants more consultation on backcountry closures

Resolution submitted to SILGA requests user groups and First Nations be given say in closures

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cold throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting Vitamin D and chills

Vernon extended care facility staff hitting the street for demonstration

Unionized workers plan one-hour demonstration Monday to send employer message

Sicamous Eagles staring down elimination in coming playoff games

One win and one loss over the weekend leaves the series 3-1 in the Wranglers’ favour

Bruhn Bridge guard rail expected to be fixed by the end of March

The highway bridge’s sidewalk has been closed since a semi truck hit the railing in November 2018.

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

New boutique in Kelowna sets out to promote sustainable fashion

Textile Apparel will offer eco-friendly and sustainable clothing as well as vintage gems

Kelowna’s history in snap shots

Local Facebook page celebrates and commemorates Kelowna’s history

Fleury makes 19 saves as Golden Knights blank Canucks 3-0

Markstrom makes 45 stops for struggling Canucks

Mayor asks province for $60M to pay for housing, costs for B.C. tent city

Mike Morden met with a number of provincial ministers on Feb. 25

Sicamous Eagles staring down elimination in coming playoff games

One win and one loss over the weekend leaves the series 3-1 in the Wranglers’ favour

Most Read