Mostly sun forecasted for Saturday, rain and clouds a possibility. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Saturday will be the one forecasted day this weekend with a chance of a little rain.

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 27 C across the Okanagan to start the weekend, but with risks of light showers and thunderstorms continuing from last week.

In Penticton: Sun and clouds with a thirty per cent chance of showers through the start of the weekend and a high of 27 C.

In Kelowna: A high of 25 C on Saturday with mostly forecasts of sun, with 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. Risk of thunderstorm before clearing this evening.

In Vernon: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 25 C. Forty per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorm later in the day.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun, clouds and rain Saturday. Sixty per cent chances of showers through the day before clearing up this evening and a high of 25 C. Risk of thunderstorms continuing through the day.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @marcusvoloshin_photography // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Fact of the day: Lake Okanagan is approximately 135km long with a surface area of 361km squared. Its maximum width is 6.4 km and its maximum depth is 242 metres.

Video of the day:

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’
Next story
Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Just Posted

Salmon Arm voice actor’s love for animation over 9,000

Brian Drummond’s next project includes upcoming Netflix series The Last Kids on Earth

Young Salmon Arm entrepreneur concocts slimy stress salve

Unique aromatherapy product comes in variety of scents and essential oils

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Agriculture project to revitalize traditional Indigenous food sources

Neskonlith participating in effort supported by Agriculture Canada

Driver ticketed after collision with RV on Highway 1

RCMP report: Chase police respond to collisions

Okanagan summer camp teaches kids how to program robots

EdgeMakers STEM camp showcased their robot presentations Friday

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

Canadian playwright would have turned 87 this month

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Okanagan swimmer adding hardware at world championships

Kelowna’s Taylor Ruck has won two bronze medals at the championships in South Korea

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Most Read