Your weather for August 3, 2019, courtesy of Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun shines on the long weekend

The long weekend is getting warmed up - skies are clear throughout the region.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna: A full day of sunshine after some light clouds in the morning. The high is 28 with 81 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds towards the late evening, low 12.

In Vernon: Sunny all day with a high of 27. Humidity at 74 per cent.

Tonight: A few clouds in the late evening, a low of 12.

In Penticton: Sunny throughout the day. A high of 27 except near Osoyoos, where temperatures could reach as high as 30. Humidity at 49 per cent.

Tonight: Clear skies becoming partly cloudy at midnight. Low 13.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with a high of 28. Humidity reaching 91 per cent.

Tonight: Clear skies and a low of 12.

RELATED: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mostly cloudy, possible showers

