(Stock photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Though Tuesday was off to a chilly start, expect sun throughout the Okanagan the rest of the day with a high of 15 C everywhere.

Here’s today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Vernon:

Sunny this morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon and a high of 15 C. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight with 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 4 C.

Kelowna: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon and a high 15. Tonight will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight with 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low of 4 C overnight.

Penticton: Sunny, with a mix of sun and cloud around noon. High of 15 C. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 4 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny and will also see a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 15 C. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.

Enjoy the sun today because Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Video of the day: Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre:

Related: Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Sri Lanka lifts social media ban imposed after Easter blasts
Next story
Vancouver man pleads ‘not guilty’ to all charges in college admissions scandal

Just Posted

Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

New residential project planned for Uptown Salmon Arm

City changing official community plan from highway commercial to high-density residential

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

Indigenous dancers from the Okanagan to bring their moves to Toronto

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School will be participating in the Indigenous Youth Dance Show

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads ‘not guilty’ to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

‘Backs’ spring camp held on April 27 and 28 remains a part of player selection

Word on the street: Facebook and personal information

This week the Observer asked: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal… Continue reading

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

Letter: Writer seeing no action from Acciona on highway maintenance

The March 19 Salmon Arm Observer announced a new Road Maintenance contractor… Continue reading

Most Read