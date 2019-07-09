Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Environment Canada is calling for sun today, chance of showers tomorrow

Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan today. (Photo: Pixabay)

Make sure you have your sunglasses today. Environment Canada is calling for sun across the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 30 C.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 17 C.

Vernon: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 30 C.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening; 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 13 C.

Penticton: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 30 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy late this evening, 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 15 C.

