Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan today. (Photo: Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Environment Canada is calling for sun today, chance of showers tomorrow

Make sure you have your sunglasses today. Environment Canada is calling for sun across the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 30 C.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 17 C.

Vernon: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 30 C.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening; 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 13 C.

Penticton: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 30 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy late this evening, 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 15 C.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Environment Canada is calling for sun today, chance of showers tomorrow

