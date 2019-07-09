Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

Make sure you have your sunglasses today. Environment Canada is calling for sun across the Okanagan.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 30 C.
Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 17 C.
Vernon: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 30 C.
Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening; 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 13 C.
Penticton: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 30 C.
Tonight: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 15 C.
Salmon Arm: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight: Becoming cloudy late this evening, 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 15 C.
Remember to tag us in all your social media posts with the hashtag #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.