Your weather forecast for Thursday, August 1st, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny, hot and clear

Today’s forecast according to Environment Canada:

August kicks off the right way with a true summer’s day. Sun and heat throughout the valley.

In Kelowna: Clear, sunny skies throughout the daywith some strong winds in the afternoon. Your high is 31 with 84 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear with a few clouds overnight with winds becoming light towards the evening. Low 16.

In Vernon: Sunny and clear with moderate to strong winds throughout the afternoon. A high of 31 with 73 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy overnight with winds letting up this evening. Low 16.

In Penticton: Sunny with winds going from moderate to heavy this afternoon. Moderate to strong winds in the afternoon. A high of 32 with 68 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A clear sky with clouds coming in overnight, with light wind in the evening. Low 17

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with a high of 29 and 95 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds and a low of 14.

Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud for Friday.

Brendan Shykora
