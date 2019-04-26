(Photo: Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny this morning, chance of showers this afternoon

Environment Canada predicts a chance of showers Saturday throughout the Okanagan.

Mainly sun expected this morning throughout the Okanagan with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Vernon:

Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 15.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Kelowna:

Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 15.

Tonight Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Penticton:

Clearing this morning, today is expected to be mainly sunny with a high 17. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers before morning. Low 7.

Salmon Arm:

A mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy near noon with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is also a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 15. Tonight is expected to be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms early this evening. Low plus 5.

This weekend: Environment Canada predicts a chance of showers Saturday, followed by a sunny Sunday throughout the Okanagan this weekend.

