Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny Wednesday ahead

It’s Wednesday, which for some means wearing pink (name the movie reference for a virtual high five) and for others it means white knuckling it through the most difficult work day of the week. If you have any thoughts about Wednesdays, we’d love to hear them — but first, the weather.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be sunny with a few clouds here and there. Expect a temperature high of 17 C.

In Kelowna it’s going to be sunny with a few clouds here and there. Expect a temperature high of 17 C.

In Salmon Arm there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high temperature of 14 C.

In Vernon there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a high temperature of 14 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 6 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Thursday looks to be glorious. Make some patio plans, ASAP.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

