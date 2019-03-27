Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny with a chance of clouds

Enjoy the sunshine, except in Salmon Arm

It’s time to take out the sunnies.

Sunny skies with a chance of clouds are expected weather for this week, according to Environment Canada.

Kelowna:

Today’s forecast: Mainly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 13 C.

Tonight: Will be clear with a low of 0 C.

Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Mainly sunny with a mix of clouds starting on Sunday.

Penticton:

Today’s forecast: Sunny skies with a high of 13 C.

Tonight: A few clouds with increasing cloudiness late in the night with a 60 per cent chance of rain in Osoyoos overnight and a low of -3 C.

Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Mainly sunny with a chance of showers on Thursday and a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend.

Vernon:

Today’s forecast: Sunny with a mix of clouds and a high of 13 C.

Tonight: Will be clean with a low of 0 C.

Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Sunny with clouds expected on the weekend.

Salmon Arm:

Today’s forecast: Is different from region with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of wet flurries expected this morning. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 11 C.

Tonight: Will be clear with a low of 1 C.

Thursday to Tuesday forecast: Mainly sunny with a mix of sun and cloud starting on Sunday.

