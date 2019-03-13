Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine on the way today

In Kelowna, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 7 C.

The sun will break through the clouds this week in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Kelowna: It’s going to be sunny with a high of 7 C with cloudiness overnight and a low of 4 C.

In Penticton: It’s the exact same as the Central Okanagan’s, with sunshine and a high of 7 C.

In Vernon: Here comes the sun, with a high of 7 C.

In Salmon Arm: The Shuswap won’t be quite as warm today, with a high of 5 C, but sunshine is expected.

Tonight: Low’s of 4 C are expected around the Okanagan Valley. The Shuswap will remain cooler in the night with a low of -6 C.

This week: Sunny skies are predicted everywhere for the remainder of this week.

Road conditions: No highway alerts are in effect. Slippery sections have been reported along the Coquihalla this morning and on Highway 97 A between Vernon and Salmon Arm, according to DriveBC.

Story of the day:

A Kelowna couple saved dogs from being slaughtered for meat.

View this post on Instagram

“They have lived in wire cages that were above ground, they had never seen a ball, they had never touched grass, they were terrified of people which is fair, the only experiences they had were bad, they have seen and been around horrendous torture. So when they saw us they were rightly afraid. But we have three acres, so when they stood in the grass they looked really scared for three minutes and then the minute we turned back around they were rolling around with their faces in the grass, loving it like dogs, not a caged animal.”⁣ More of this story on our website 👉 #yourkelowna⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #dogsofinstagram #dog #dogstagram #puppy #instadog #pets #puppies #dogoftheday #adoptdontshop #adopt #rescuedog #dogs #sanctuary #compassion #kindness #korea #southkorea #stopslaughter #sadstory #kelowna #okanagan #spca #rescuepup #rescue

A post shared by Capital News-Kelowna (@kelownacapitalnews) on

Read more of this story here.

Most Read