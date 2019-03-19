Credit: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around

Environement Canada forcasts sun, no clouds for Wednesday

The sun is here to stay for now, but the retun of clouds at the end of the week may spoil some weekend plans.

Wednesday and Thursday are foreshadowing the return of summer while Friday and Saturday this week could take the Okanagan back to wetter days.

In Penticton: Highs of 17 C Wednesday after a cool morning to start. Clear skies overnight will lead into clear skies through the day all the way to the start of the weekend. Sunscreen could be an option Wednesday.

In Kelowna: Sticking similar to Penticton, the high on Wednesday in Kelowna is 16 C, with clear skies throughout the week until clouds return this weekend. The nights remain cool in Kelowna with temperatures wavering around 0 C, but no chances of rain until the weekend.

In Vernon: An air quality announcement was made Tuesday evening in Vernon. Reported stagnant winter weather conditions created elevated levels of pollution.

During the day in Vernon, highs of 17 C after a cool night equals clear and sunny skies up until the reported forecast of rain starting on the weekend.

In Salmon Arm: Similar to Kelowna, Salmon Arm will have highs of 16 C but has a 10 per cent chance of seeing some rain. The evening will feel cold, but is scheduled to not drop below 0 C for the rest of the week.

Fun fact of the day: Sean Connery wore a toupee in every James Bond movie.

Word of the day: Orthography – the way words of a language are spelled.

Video of the day:

Interesting story of the day: Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

Tag us with beautiful pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

TKI Construction looks forward to being part of Rutland
New highways maintenance contractor for Shuswap begins April 1

