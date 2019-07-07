Thunder and lightning is in the Sunday forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap region. (File photo)

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Thunder and lightning expected

Two stormy days are expected to be followed by more summer-like conditions.

The weekend will finish with rain clouds over the Okanagan-Shuswap region , but the forecast indicates the sun will return early in the coming week.

For Salmon Arm, Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of showers for the morning. A thunderstorm is expected to move through the area beginning at around noon. The thunderstorms are expected to pass through by around midnight leaving a 30 per cent chance of showers for the early morning hours in their wake.

Read More: Salmon Arm stuntwoman doubles for three actors in X-Men movie Dark Phoenix

Read More: Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

The forecast for the Vernon area calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon followed by a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening.

The strong probability of a thunderstorm also extends south to Kelowna and Penticton. In the South and Central Okanagan, the chance of thunderstorm is expected to dissipate this evening and give way to overnight showers.

Temperatures region-wide are expected to peak in the low 20s.

Read More: Okanagan city chosen for immigration pilot project

Read More: Okanagan man injured in Portugal fall

Monday is expected to bring renewed precipitation with it as well as a chance of further thunder and lightning in the afternoon.

The forecast predicts warm, sunny weather will return to the Okanagan and Shuswap on Tuesday.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Little Free Pantries spring up to help tackle food insecurity in Canada

Just Posted

Salmon Arm stuntwoman doubles for three actors in X-Men movie Dark Phoenix

Due to reshoots filming took two years

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Snapshot: Test flight

Farmers, food and fun at Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market

Report: What are Salmon Arm’s goals, achievements, where does the money go?

The city’s 2018 Annual Report includes information on who the city paid and how much

Indigenous youth riding high in rodeo world

Lincoln Yarama to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo in Wyoming

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

Summerland street was constructed in 1910

Rosedale Avenue is now an important street in Summerland’s downtown area

B.C. VIEWS: Killing B.C. industries won’t save the caribou

Herds dwindling across Canada, with or without logging

Little Free Pantries spring up to help tackle food insecurity in Canada

Researchers estimated food prices will rise between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent this year

Okanagan woman scores spectacular lightning strike photo

Michelle Gregoire of Vernon heard thunder rumble, grabbed her iPhone and snapped stunning picture

Okanagan city chosen for immigration pilot project

Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot invites newcomers to make Vernon their forever home.

Okanagan man injured in Portugal fall

Matthew Araujo of Vernon seriously injured in fall on Canada Day travelling in Europe

Single on game’s final play gives B.C. Lions 18-17 win over Argos

Leos manage first victory of CFL season; Toronto remains winless

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

Most Read