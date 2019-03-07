Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warmer temperatures are rolling in to the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting something you are all going to enjoy for Sunday

It’s not exactly balmy but temperatures are getting decidedly more spring-like in the Okanagan.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton the snow will end some time this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries will roll in.

In Kelowna conditions will become cloudy this morning with 30 per cent chance of flurries later this afternoon. The temperature will rise to 3 C.

In Salmon Arm it’s expected to be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high temperature of 3 C.

In Vernon it will be cloudy this morning with 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Vernon also has a high of 3 C projected.

In even better Vernon news, the dust warning has been lifted.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to average around – 6 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? A little. But Sunday is set to be the sunny stunner around the Okanagan. Get ready to bask in Vitamin D.

On the roads:. There are no snowfall warnings in effect for mountain highways.

Fun fact:

The Okanagan is home to a number of interesting creatures, a couple of which are totally fictional. Top of mind is the Ogopogo, but head over to the Shuwswap and there’s a creature called Shuswaggi worth talking about.

The Shuswaggi has been described in various ways, ranging from a large, furry mammal resembling a bear to a lengthy, grey-black aquatic creature similar to a giant eel. Stories of Shuswaggi do share a common theme, however, revolving around boaters encountering an unknown creature.

To read more about this beast, follow this link. Tell us what you think and if you know of any other amazing legends we should explore.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

